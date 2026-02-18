MacArthur girls’ basketball aims high under Clarissa Torres’ leadership

SAN ANTONIO – The MacArthur girls’ basketball team is playing for more than a playoff appearance.

With new leadership at the head coach position, the Brahmas have bigger goals to reach.

Clarissa Torres took over the program in June 2025. Since then, the Brahmas have earned the district title, taking it from McCollum High School, which had been the reigning district champion for several years.

Torres said when she arrived, her priority was not to win games, but to win over her team first. Once that was achieved, the next goal was to elevate the program beyond where it had been.

“It all starts with relationships,” Torres said. “I got to know every one of them and was able to talk to them personally, see what their goals were, things like that. From the get-go, I knew it was going to be hard work.”

“They saw I put in a lot of work during the summer, and they saw me here all the time. If you put in the work, they’ll put it in for you, too,” she said.

Torres changed the game plan when she arrived, and it has worked so far.

“We score at least 25 to 30 transition points. That’s our game. Can we set up plays? Sure, we can. We can run lights out,” Torres said.

That’s exactly what they did at practice when KSAT cameras were present, running transition drills and skill work.

MacArthur’s first playoff game was at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Sam Houston.

