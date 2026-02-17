Judson, Steele guards bring skill to Team Blue roster for All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – We are less than two months away from the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

The third annual showcase returns April 12 at Northside Gym and includes girls’ and boys’ games, a skills challenge and a three-point contest.

Monday’s featured players from Judson and Steele high schools will play on Team Blue:

Delaney Arredondo, guard, Judson High School

Netalya Hurst, guard, Steele High School

Rebecca Robinson, guard, Steele High School

Maurice Eddie, guard, Steele High School

Jamail Garland, guard, Steele High School

Logan Gonzalez, guard, Steele High School

Games will air on KSAT 12 and MeTV and stream on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.