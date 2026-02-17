Judson, Steele guards bring skill to Team Blue roster for All-Star Basketball Game
The third annual showcase returns April 12 at Northside Gym
SAN ANTONIO – We are less than two months away from the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.
The third annual showcase returns April 12 at Northside Gym and includes girls’ and boys’ games, a skills challenge and a three-point contest.
Monday’s featured players from Judson and Steele high schools will play on Team Blue:
Delaney Arredondo, guard, Judson High School
Netalya Hurst, guard, Steele High School
Rebecca Robinson, guard, Steele High School
Maurice Eddie, guard, Steele High School
Jamail Garland, guard, Steele High School
Logan Gonzalez, guard, Steele High School
Games will air on KSAT 12 and MeTV and stream on KSAT Plus.
