Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push
‘He was a kid’: Relatives heartbroken over shooting death of 14-year-old boy
Man arrested, accused of arson after backyard pit fire spreads to neighboring home, affidavit states
SAPD: 14-year-old boy killed, suspect on the loose after Northeast Side shooting
Juvenile detained, accused of stabbing another juvenile in Converse, BCSO says
8-year-old San Antonio entrepreneur sells candles to save up for car
Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit
Meet the candidates running to become Bexar County’s next district attorney

Big Game Coverage

Judson, Steele guards bring skill to Team Blue roster for All-Star Basketball Game

The third annual showcase returns April 12 at Northside Gym

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – We are less than two months away from the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game.

The third annual showcase returns April 12 at Northside Gym and includes girls’ and boys’ games, a skills challenge and a three-point contest.

Monday’s featured players from Judson and Steele high schools will play on Team Blue:

  • Delaney Arredondo, guard, Judson High School
  • Netalya Hurst, guard, Steele High School
  • Rebecca Robinson, guard, Steele High School
  • Maurice Eddie, guard, Steele High School
  • Jamail Garland, guard, Steele High School
  • Logan Gonzalez, guard, Steele High School

Games will air on KSAT 12 and MeTV and stream on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...