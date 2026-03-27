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Sports

1-on-1 with Jenny Carnes, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – All month, the KSAT Sports team has been previewing women in the Alamo City who have led by example and blazed a trail for future generations.

KSAT Sports had a sit-down interview with Jenny Carnes, the president and CEO of San Antonio Sports.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

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