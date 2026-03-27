1-on-1 with Jenny Carnes, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports SAN ANTONIO – All month, the KSAT Sports team has been previewing women in the Alamo City who have led by example and blazed a trail for future generations.
KSAT Sports had a sit-down interview with Jenny Carnes, the president and CEO of San Antonio Sports.
Watch the interview in the video player above. Read also:
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About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
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