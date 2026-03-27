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Sports

East Central Hornets softball building on state semifinal run, eyes postseason

The Hornets face the Johnson Jaguars on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

The East Central Hornets are rolling this season with plenty of wins so far.

They’re coming off a state semifinal run last year, and MaxPreps currently ranks them No. 6 overall in the state. At practice this week, the Hornets said they have postseason expectations but are focused on taking things one game at a time.

“It feels good,” said Reahna Cuellar, a junior pitcher and outfielder. “I know all of us deserve it. We’ve all worked really hard in the offseason. As soon as the season started, we’ve all been consistent.”

“Every game, we just take it one game at a time,” said Maggi Welham, who is in her sixth year as East Central’s head softball coach.

“We just eat the meal that’s right in front of us,” Welham added. “We don’t look past that. We don’t want to take anyone for granted.”

The Hornets face the Johnson Jaguars on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

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