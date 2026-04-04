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Sports

Storms wreak havoc at Valero Texas Open, delaying round 3 into Sunday

Organizers will decide Sunday whether to extend tournament an extra day

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Weather quickly became a major factor on Saturday, the third day of the Valero Texas Open.

The round teed off at 8:10 a.m., after taking 40 minutes to wrap up the second round from Friday. However, multiple delays Saturday created a ripple effect across tournament operations.

The early start appeared promising, but conditions soon deteriorated as storms moved into the area.

Dark clouds signaled incoming rain, and just before noon, play was suspended as a horn sounded, sending players and spectators to seek shelter.

By 4 p.m., play had been delayed at least three to four times.

“We really wait and rely on the PGA Tour rules officials and the PGA Tour meteorologist that’s here on site to give us accurate reports,” said Larson Segerdahl, executive director of the Valero Texas Open.

Despite the disruptions, some fans chose to stick it out.

“A lot of spectators went back, left. Some stuck around like me. I was the tough one to stay around,” fan Zakriya Pamidi said. “I brought my daughter, came here for the first time.”

Tournament officials announced the third round will resume Sunday from where it was suspended. The plan remains to crown a champion Sunday evening.

Play could extend into Monday, but that decision would not be made until Sunday.

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