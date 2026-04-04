Texas Eats NOW: Cantonese flavors, Valero Texas Open, Burger Boy reopens, & Eddie’s Taco House deal

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 040226 Tasty (KSAT 2026)

TASTY MODERN ASIAN KITCHEN

9502 Interstate 10, San Antonio, Texas 78230

Tasty Modern Asian Kitchen is bringing authentic Cantonese cuisine to San Antonio’s Northwest Side with a modern and inviting dining experience. Located along Interstate 10, the restaurant is known for its daily dim sum service, fresh barbecue meats and live seafood, offering guests a taste of traditional flavors in a clean, upscale setting.

Popular menu items include Cantonese style roast duck, Shanghai soup dumplings and fried shrimp and pork puffs, along with a wide selection of noodle and rice dishes. With friendly service and a comfortable atmosphere, the restaurant has quickly gained attention for delivering high quality dim sum and classic dishes to the local dining scene.

TXE 040226 VTO (KSAT 2026)

VALERO TEXAS OPEN

23808 Resort Parkway, San Antonio, Texas 78261

TPC San Antonio is once again hosting the Valero Texas Open, one of the longest running events on the PGA Tour. Played on the Oaks Course, the tournament draws top golfers from around the world to a challenging layout known for its narrow fairways, elevated greens, and demanding conditions.

Beyond the action on the course, the event also features a variety of food and beverage options for fans. The Fever-Tree Cocktail Bar offers specialty drinks, including festive vodka pink lemonade with peeps for this year’s Easter Sunday. Plus, attendees can explore the concession stands offering items like crispy chicken sandwiches with boom boom sauce, loaded brisket fries, and smashed burger tacos, showcasing the elevated game day experience at the tournament.

TXE 040126 BurgerBoy (KSAT 2026)

BURGER BOY

2323 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, Texas 78212

Burger Boy has reopened its North St. Mary’s Street location seven months after a fire forced the restaurant to temporarily shut its doors. The San Antonio-based chain is known for its retro fast food style, cook-to-order burgers, and thick milkshakes. The reopening marks a welcome return for longtime customers who grew up visiting the local favorite.

During the visit, one elderly customer shared how meaningful it was to see the location back in business, reflecting the deep connection many San Antonians have with the brand. Burger Boy’s focus on fresh never frozen beef, crinkle cut fries, and classic specials like The Works continues to make it a staple in the city’s dining scene.

TXE 040126 Eddies (KSAT 2026)

EDDIE’S TACO HOUSE

3755 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78247

Eddie’s Taco House has been serving San Antonio families since 1976 and remains a go to spot for traditional Tex Mex made from scratch. The family-run restaurant is known for its handmade flour tortillas, house prepared salsas, and hearty plates like carne guisada, all served in a welcoming, no frills setting that has stood the test of time.

For the show’s new Midweek Meal Deal segment, Eddie’s Taco House featured the Texas Eats Taco Como, which includes two tacos and a medium drink for $4.99. The special uses chorizo from sponsor APCO and highlights the restaurant’s continued commitment to offering filling, affordable meals to the community.

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