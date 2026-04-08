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Sports

Missions drop 2026 home opener after Hooks’ 4-run fifth

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Missions jumped out to a 3-1 lead in their 2026 home opener, but the Hooks erupted for 4 runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the game.

San Antonio’s comeback attempt fell short, resulting in a tough loss on opening night at Wolff Stadium.

Despite the defeat on the field, the atmosphere was fantastic — a beautiful evening for baseball with a packed crowd, festive vibes and postgame fireworks.

The team is soaking in the remaining home openers at their longtime stadium before relocating to their brand-new downtown ballpark in 2028.

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