Missions drop 2026 home opener after Hooks’ 4-run fifth SAN ANTONIO – The Missions jumped out to a 3-1 lead in their 2026 home opener, but the Hooks erupted for 4 runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the game.
San Antonio’s comeback attempt fell short, resulting in a tough loss on opening night at Wolff Stadium.
Despite the defeat on the field, the atmosphere was fantastic — a beautiful evening for baseball with a packed crowd, festive vibes and postgame fireworks.
The team is soaking in the remaining home openers at their longtime stadium before relocating to their brand-new downtown ballpark in 2028.
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About the Authors Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
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