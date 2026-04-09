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Sports

A's lefty Jeffrey Springs loses a no-hit bid in the seventh inning against the Yankees

Larry Fleisher

Associated Press

Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs lost a no-hit bid Thursday with one out in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees when he allowed a single to Ben Rice.

Springs walked Giancarlo Stanton after catcher Austin Wynns lost an ABS challenge on the previous pitch that was called a ball. On his 84th pitch, Rice hit an 83 mph slider for a clean single to right field.

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The A's held a 1-0 lead when Springs allowed Rice's hit.

Springs allowed two baserunners in the third and ended the inning by getting a called third strike on Aaron Judge with his changeup. He ended the fifth by getting José Caballero on a flyball to deep left field.

In the sixth, Springs won an ABS challenge that resulted in a called third strike to Ryan McMahon. He ended the sixth at 73 pitches after Judge softly grounded out to third.

The A’s have thrown 13 no-hitters in franchise history. The last was achieved by Mike Fiers on May 7, 2019, in Oakland against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees have been no-hit eight times in team history. The last was a combined no-hitter by Houston’s Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly on June 25, 2022, at Yankee Stadium.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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