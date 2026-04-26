Skip to main content
Fog icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal
Trump unharmed, suspect in custody after reported shooting incident at White House correspondents dinner

Sports

Sabastian Sawe of Kenya wins London Marathon in world-record time, first to finish under two hours

Associated Press

1 / 4
Sebastian Sawe from Kenya celebrates winning the men's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Winner Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, center, second placed Hellen Obiri of Kenya, right and third placed Joyceline Jepkosgei of Kenya celebrate after the women's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia celebrates winning the women race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sebastian Sawe from Kenya celebrates winning the men's race at the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 26, 2026.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

LONDON – Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to break the fabled 2-hour barrier in the marathon.

In a huge moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men’s world record by 65 seconds in winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

The second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first-ever marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time — set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 — by seven seconds in finishing in 2:00:28.

A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women’s-only marathon.

However, it was 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.

Swiss double in wheelchair races

In the wheelchair races, there was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug powering to a sixth straight men’s title – and eighth in total – and Catherine Debrunner beating Tatyana McFadden in a close finish to defend the title.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...