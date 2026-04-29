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Sports

‘One game at a time’: Trail Blazers focused on playing complete game with backs against the wall vs. Spurs

Trail Blazers can force a Game 6 in Portland if they win Tuesday

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night at the Frost Bank Center, the Portland Trail Blazers’ backs are up against the wall as the San Antonio Spurs can end the series with a win.

Despite being down 3-1 in the series, Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday said the team is focused on the game ahead of them.

“One game at a time,” Holiday said. “We’ve got to be aggressive. We have to lock into our schemes.”

“We’ve got to be stronger. I’ve got to coach better. We have to be stronger mentally on the court,” said Tiago Splitter, Trail Blazers interim coach. “Don’t forget, these guys won 62, whatever they won throughout the season, so it’s a very good team. They’re not easy to play against for 48,” he added.

I don’t think anyone here is down on themselves, feels bad for us. We know nobody else does,” Holiday added.

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