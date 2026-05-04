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WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cole Koerber, Marshall High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cole Koerber from Marshall High School.

Cole is the captain and a four-year member of the varsity tennis team, where he was named the 28-6A Men’s Doubles Champion as a senior.

He’s been the class president, the president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Science National Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Model United Nations, the Mock Trial team and is an NISD ambassador.

Cole maintains a 102.96 GPA and is ranked number one in his class.

Cole plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he will study human dimensions of organizations.

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