Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cole Koerber, Marshall High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cole Koerber from Marshall High School.
Cole is the captain and a four-year member of the varsity tennis team, where he was named the 28-6A Men’s Doubles Champion as a senior.
He’s been the class president, the president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Science National Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Model United Nations, the Mock Trial team and is an NISD ambassador.
Cole maintains a 102.96 GPA and is ranked number one in his class.
Cole plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he will study human dimensions of organizations.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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