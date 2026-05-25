Golden Knights shake off disputed no-goal, storm past Avalanche for a 3-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche's Jack Drury, left, scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart during the first period in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) CORRECTION: Name corrected to Jack Drury not Cale Makar.

LAS VEGAS – A two-goal swing over a disputed no-goal call in the first period that resulted in a three-goal deficit could have doomed Vegas on Sunday.

The Golden Knights, instead, put the setback behind them and rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 and take a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final.

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Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev appeared to score a power-play goal with 7:26 left in the first period, but officials immediately waved it off and the decision was upheld on video review. The Golden Knights immediately celebrated despite the initial call with a run through the high-five line, believing the call would be changed after officials checked the video.

Officials ruled on the ice that the puck went off Dorofeyev's glove, according to the ESPN broadcast, and found the video inconclusive.

Dorofeyev's stick also might have been above the cross bar, but it was at least even with it.

The Avalanche then made the Golden Knights pay when Jack Drury found himself alone on a breakaway, deking Vegas goalie Carter Hart to score the short-handed goal with 6:45 left for the three-goal lead.

A lead that didn't last.

“Not super ideal, obviously, but I think we got a pretty big penalty kill after that and it kind of settled us down and the period ends,” Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said. "That’s probably the best thing that could happen to us, the period ends.”

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl