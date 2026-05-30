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Sports

Tim Ream will be the US captain at the World Cup

Ronald Blum

Associated Press

Defender Tim Ream of the United States men's national soccer team is presented during the announcement of the team roster on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in New York City, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Tim Ream was announced Saturday as the U.S. captain at the World Cup.

“This is more than a dream come true,” Ream said at a news conference Saturday alongside coach Mauricio Pochettino. “It’s the highest honor for me.”

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The 38-year-old defender was also a member of the 2022 U.S. World Cup team, captained by Tyler Adams.

Ream could become the oldest American to play in a World Cup.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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