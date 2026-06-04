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Sports

Vegas and Carolina go to overtime tied at 3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

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Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) handles the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) battles with Carolina Hurricanes' Sean Walker (26) on his way to scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)
Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb takes a puck to the face during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Sebastian Aho (20) scuffle with Vegas Golden Knights' Cole Smith (22) and Nic Dowd (26) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Vegas Golden Knights' Noah Hanifin (15) and Brett Howden (21) celebrate after a goal during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) handles the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes are going to overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

Vegas captain Mark Stone scored with 1:21 left in regulation to tie it at 3. Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin actually knocked the puck into his own net.

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The Hurricanes took the lead with 4:35 left on Jordan Staal's redirection of Shayne Gostisbehere's shot on the power play. They got the chance after Vegas' John Tortorella used his coach's challenge at the other end of the rink and was unsuccessful.

Before that, Carolina scored twice in the third period to rally from a multigoal deficit.

Logan Stankoven made a terrific individual effort to get them on the board, taking the puck away from Rasmus Andersson, going to the net and banking a shot off Jeremy Lauzon and in with 9:40 remaining in regulation. Less than three minutes later, Jankowski fired a shot past Carter Hart to tie it.

There were two more goals in the final five minutes to send the game to overtime.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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