Vegas and Carolina go to overtime tied at 3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) handles the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes are going to overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

Vegas captain Mark Stone scored with 1:21 left in regulation to tie it at 3. Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin actually knocked the puck into his own net.

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The Hurricanes took the lead with 4:35 left on Jordan Staal's redirection of Shayne Gostisbehere's shot on the power play. They got the chance after Vegas' John Tortorella used his coach's challenge at the other end of the rink and was unsuccessful.

Before that, Carolina scored twice in the third period to rally from a multigoal deficit.

Logan Stankoven made a terrific individual effort to get them on the board, taking the puck away from Rasmus Andersson, going to the net and banking a shot off Jeremy Lauzon and in with 9:40 remaining in regulation. Less than three minutes later, Jankowski fired a shot past Carter Hart to tie it.

There were two more goals in the final five minutes to send the game to overtime.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl