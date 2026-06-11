Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
As Spurs chase a ring, San Antonio mayor chases cash from Spurs
23 people arrested in week-long undercover prostitution sting, Bexar County sheriff says
Man fatally stabbed while working at Northwest Side business, SAPD says
‘Oh S---!’: Surveillance video shows BCSO deputy hit man with patrol unit; deputy under investigation
San Antonio couple harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, warns fans traveling to city
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Spurs return home to San Antonio after New York trip for NBA Finals
Affidavit: SAPD officer accused of driving into light pole during April 2025 crash

Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, his second such honor

Associated Press

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov looks on before Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Montral Canadiens, April 19, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, the second such honor of his career after also winning the Hart in 2019.

The league announced the news Thursday prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Recommended Videos

Kucherov led all players with 1.71 points a game on 44 goals and 86 assists. With 130 points, he ranked second to only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, who had 138.

McDavid was a close second by 10 points in voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon was third and San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini fourth.

Kucherov had 42 more points than his next-closest teammate, Jake Guentzel. He was third in Hart Trophy voting a year ago and second in 2023-24.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...