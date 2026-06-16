George Pickens joins Cowboys for minicamp after receiver skipped voluntary offseason workouts

FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs a route during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron, File)

FRISCO, Texas – George Pickens is back with the Dallas Cowboys for mandatory minicamp after the Pro Bowl receiver skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason.

Pickens’ presence was expected once he signed the $27.3 million franchise tag and became subject to fines for missing the three-day minicamp that started Tuesday or training camp that opens next month in California.

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Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Pickens would be limited in on-field work at the team’s practice facility. He said that wouldn’t necessarily mean Pickens would need time to ramp up when camp starts in late July.

“Fired up to have him back. He’s fired up to be here,” Schottenheimer said. “He’ll do all the mock. He’ll do all the individual. We’ll just keep him out of team. Just let him watch. He’ll be Coach Pickens today.”

Pickens waited two months before signing the one-year contract that’s worth three times what the 25-year-old earned on his four-year rookie contract.

Pickens told the Cowboys before the draft in April that he intended to sign the franchise tag, prompting speculation that Dallas might try to trade him. The Cowboys made it clear they had no such plans. He signed the tag about a week later.

Acquired last year in a trade with Pittsburgh, Pickens thrived alongside CeeDee Lamb, finishing with career highs in catches (93), yards receiving (1,429) and touchdowns (nine) for one of the best offenses in the NFL last season.

Lamb is going into the second year of a $136 million, four-year contract that ranks him fourth among NFL receivers with an average annual value of $34 million.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said the club has long-term plans for Pickens, who has spent time in the offseason with quarterback Dak Prescott.

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