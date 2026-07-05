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Cubs fans sing `Take Me Home, Country Roads' during fog delay at Wrigley Field

Associated Press

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Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga stands amidst smoke after fireworks before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Smoke drifts as Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch looks on after fireworks before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy throws the ball in the fog against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Cubs stand in the dugout during a fog delay during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Fans hold a United States flag in the bleachers during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Copyright 2026The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga stands amidst smoke after fireworks before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO – The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were delayed by fog at Wrigley Field for 15 minutes after the sixth inning Saturday night.

The Cardinals led 2-0 when play was stopped and won 3-0.

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The crowd of 38,872 joined in singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as the delay began. The song has emerged during the World Cup soccer tournament, with U.S. players joining tens of thousands of fans in singing it at the end of matches.

The rare Saturday night game at the iconic North Side ballpark started an hour late due to rain, then fog billowed in from the north starting in the second inning and got denser. Players seemed to struggle tracking fly balls, but there were no misplays.

The umpires conferred with St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and Chicago's Craig Counsell, then the delay was announced on video boards as the result of “weather in the area.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.