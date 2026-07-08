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Sports

Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn sets club record with 10 RBIs during 3-homer night vs. Braves

Associated Press

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The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (29)celebrates a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep during the third inning of an MLB game, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)
The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (29) watches as his three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep clears the wall during the third inning of an MLB game, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)
The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (29) celebrates a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep during the third inning of an MLB game, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights recerved

The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (29)celebrates a three-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep during the third inning of an MLB game, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)

PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn made history on Tuesday night, setting a club record by driving in 10 runs on three homers in a 12-4 win over Atlanta.

O'Hearn hit a grand slam off Atlanta starter Hurston Waldrep in the first, added a three-run shot off Waldrep in the third and took Braves reliever Connor Thomas deep with another three-run shot in the sixth.

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O'Hearn's big night broke the franchise record of nine RBIs set by Johnny Rizzo against St. Louis on May 30, 1939. The 10 RBIs by O'Hearn — who signed a multi-year free agent deal to join the Pirates in the offseason — also marked the most in the majors by a player this year.

O'Hearn missed a chance to join the exclusive four-homer club when he singled in the ninth.

An All-Star last season while splitting time between Baltimore and San Diego, O'Hearn also became the 16th player in Pittsburgh's 145-year history to hit three homers in a game.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.