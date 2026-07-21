Texas, Baylor men’s basketball to reunite on hardwood for game at Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – Old Southwest Conference and Big 12 Conference rivals Texas and Baylor are planning a men’s basketball reunion this fall at the Frost Bank Center.

According to a Tuesday news release, the nonconference matchup — the 264th all-time meeting — will be played Nov. 15.

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The game will pair the longtime rivals for the first time since Texas left the Big 12 in 2024. The Bears last met the ‘Horns in March 2024, a 93-85 home win for Baylor.

The Longhorns are coming off a run to the Sweet 16 in head coach Sean Miller’s first season in Austin.

“We have an immense amount of respect for Baylor as a basketball program and Scott Drew as a head coach,” Miller said in a news release. “Coach Drew is one of the best to ever do it, and the success of Baylor’s program over the last 20 years speaks for itself. We wanted to play a high-quality opponent knowing that we’re going to challenge our team to the highest level, and Baylor does that.”

Last year, Drew missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

“The state of Texas has always been home to outstanding college basketball, and anytime you have two in-state programs like Baylor and Texas competing on a neutral floor, it’s great for the game,” Drew said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of what should be a terrific atmosphere in San Antonio.”

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