Greater Helotes 12U softball team advances to Little League World Series

SAN ANTONIO – Texas West, represented by the Greater Helotes Little League 12U softball team, defeated Louisiana 2-0 on Tuesday to capture the Southwest Regional Championship and punch its ticket to the Little League Softball World Series.

The team scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to secure the shutout victory.

Pitcher Avery Cox went the distance for Greater Helotes, throwing a two-hit shutout.

Greater Helotes will compete in the Little League Softball World Series, scheduled for later this month in Greenville, North Carolina.

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