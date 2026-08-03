Midnight practices open Texas high school football season

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 high school football season began before sunrise for two area programs, as the Lytle Pirates and Holy Cross Knights opened practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday under the lights.

The KSAT sports team was there as both teams took the field for midnight workouts, marking the start of a new season and the first official step toward fall football.

For UIL programs, 12:01 a.m. is the earliest teams can begin practice under state rules. Some coaches use the early start to get players on the field before the heat becomes a factor later in the day.

Lytle enters the season looking to rebound after finishing 4-6 last year and missing the playoffs.

Holy Cross, a TAPPS program, is coming off a season that ended in the second round of the playoffs.

The midnight practices are the first of many preseason stops for the KSAT sports team, which will feature high school football previews throughout the month as teams across the area prepare for the 2026 season.

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