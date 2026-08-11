Mitch Johnson, Brian Wright make cameo on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

In a seek peak to Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks” — a show that follows an NFL team through training camp — Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson and general manager Brian Wright pay a visit to Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald in his office.

Just one year ago, the San Antonio Spurs were a promising, yet unproven, young team. Now, advice from their brain trust is being sought after by the Super Bowl champions.

In a seek peak to Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks” — a show that follows an NFL team through training camp — Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson and general manager Brian Wright pay a visit to Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald in his office.

Recommended Videos

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson share leadership tips and talk Victor Wembanyama on Hard Knocks tonight 9pm ET on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/yAyG8u2PZ9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2026

Johnson, who is from Seattle, and other Spurs coaches were seen at Seahawks camp last week.

The clip shows Macdonald and Johnson entering Macdonald’s office, with a gifted Spurs jersey draped over Macdonald’s chair.

The two then sit down to discuss leadership tactics. Johnson asks Macdonald how much he is changing or evolving the identity of his team ahead of a new season.

The Spurs and Seahawks have many parallels in their upstart ascensions, as do Johnson and Macdonald. Both succeeded legendary coaches. Both achieved monumental success in their second seasons, at a similar age, and earlier than most people thought they would. And both are seeking ways to build off that success.

A particular nugget from Macdonald piqued Johnson’s interest.

Johnson asks the Seahawks coach if he calls days to establish the team’s style of play “culture days,” to which Macdonald responds, “I think of it in terms of... we’re in the install phase of training camp. We’re installing our systems, I’m installing our culture.”

Johnson smiles and says, “I like that,” and takes out his phone, possibly to make note of the comment.

The conversation eventually pivots to Victor Wembanyama. Macdonald asks Johnson and Wright how they first discovered “The Alien.” Wright explains how the Spurs CEO ran into Wembanyama one day in a gym while on a trip when the French phenom was about 16 years old.

“He came back after his trip and said, ‘I think I saw the greatest player I’ve ever seen in my life,’” Wright said.

Johnson adds how Wembanyama never puts himself above the team, despite his freakish abilities and aspiration to be “the greatest player ever.”

Macdonald simply marvels.

“Wow ... that’s amazing,” he says.

The full episode of “Hard Knocks” airs Tuesday on HBO Max at 8 p.m. CT.

Read also: