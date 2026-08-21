Holmes Huskies football team finds silver lining amid construction challenges

SAN ANTONIO – Dealing with adversity is a part of life. Right now, the Holmes High School football team is dealing with a bump in the road because of construction on campus.

Because of that, the Huskies are practicing at Gustafson Stadium instead of their own practice field. Gustafson is about 1 mile away from Holmes, but it’s still altering how the Huskies normally practice.

The Huskies are making the best of a difficult situation.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids,” head coach Pete Padilla said. “To be able to play under the lights and to experience it before we even start the season is pretty good for our kids.”

Huskies star senior Jayden Hopkins, who has totaled more than 3,000 yards in three seasons, is also staying positive.

“The good part is we’ve got home field advantage,” Hopkins said. “We get to play at Gus (Gustafson Stadium). The people who are moving up on varsity get the feeling of playing on Gus.”

Holmes has six offensive starters and five defensive starters returning from last year’s squad that went 2-8.

The Huskies will open the season on the road Friday, Aug. 28, at Laredo Martin High School.

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