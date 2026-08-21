How to watch Boerne’s first game in 2026 Little League World Series

The Boerne Little League team celebrated as Southwest regional champions after defeating the team from Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – For the second time in three years, Boerne’s best are back on the Little League World Series stage.

The kids from Kendall County defeated the Ascension Parish team from Gonzales, Louisiana, 4-1 on Aug. 10 to win the Southwest region, but not without some controversy.

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Before Aug. 10, the Little League team from Tulsa, Oklahoma, had already qualified for the Southwest regional title game.

Approximately an hour before the Boerne-Ascension Parish game on Aug. 10, Little League Baseball, Inc. announced that the Tulsa team was disqualified from competition after using an ineligible player. Tulsa’s disqualification meant the Boerne-Ascension Parish game became the de facto regional title game.

After Boerne’s win, a Waco-area district judge granted a temporary restraining order against Little League Baseball, Inc., which included the Tulsa Little League team’s reinstatement into the Southwest regional bracket and championship game.

One day later, on Aug. 11, the same judge dissolved the temporary restraining order, which solidified Boerne’s return to Pennsylvania.

Boerne’s march to a world title begins in earnest Friday afternoon in the team’s first Williamsport, Pennsylvania, game. Boerne will face off against Northwest regional champions — the Soundview Little League team from Tacoma, Washington.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. Central Time and will air live on ESPN.

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