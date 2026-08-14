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Sports

‘We don’t crack under pressure’: Boerne Little League confident ahead of LLWS

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

Boerne is headed to the Little League World Series after a Waco-area judge dissolved a temporary restraining order issued for a disqualified Tulsa team. The Boerne boys did their job on the field, and now they’re back on track to represent Texas West in Williamsport.

They’re headed to the LLWS for the second time in the last three years. In the past, they finished the Little League World Series tournament as the fourth-best team in the world. Flash forward to now, they told KSAT how they plan on taking this program further.

“Our defense is going to be one of the best in the USA,” said Kase Yarbough, who plays shortstop for the team.

“We are a power defense team,” he added.

“We don’t crack under pressure. We exceed over pressure,” said Walker Yost, another shortstop star.

Yost also plays second and outfield.

“If we face really good players, we could probably beat them if we’re doing good.”

Head coach Greg Yost has been coaching for a decade. He knows how to win. Yost said the goal isn’t a world title. It’s making sure his team is having fun in the wins and learning from the losses.

Even being this far is something Yost is proud of.

“There’s a lot of good baseball in Texas,” said Yost.

“I do think they’re battle-tested and they’re ready to take on the United States and whatever teams we see domestically,” he added. “Just winning the regional tournament is a big win. Do I think they can have success in Williamsport? Absolutely.”

Boerne will play on Aug. 21. Their opponent is TBD.

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