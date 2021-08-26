Clear icon
83º

Big Game Coverage

BGC Preview 2021: MacArthur Brahmas

Head coach Hirst looking for success in second year of spread offense

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Football, MacArthur, Kevin Hirst
BGC Preview 2021: MacArthur Brahmas
BGC Preview 2021: MacArthur Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO – Kevin Hirst’s first season leading the MacArthur football team onto the field was difficult, but he’s optimistic about 2021.

The Brahmas finished last year with an 0-9 overall record and the final margins of each game were fairly lopsided save for a 27-21 defeat against LEE. This year, Hirst hopes that year two of running the spread offense will be different. Running back Jonah Dunlap was a bright spot with 647 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground. He could also see time at quarterback alongside returning QB Jaxon Deason.

MacArthur kicks off their season Saturday against Marshall at Farris Stadium at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

email