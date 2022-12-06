72º

Big Game Coverage

BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 4 Final Scores

Final scores from Dec. 1, 2, and 3 via KSAT’s Big Game Coverage

(KSAT/Henry Keller)

Below you will find the final scores for week four of high school football playoffs - December 1, 2, and 3 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
EDNA
40
LLANO
21
FINAL      RATTLER STADIUM

CUERO
58
SILSBEE
56
F/3OT

BIG SANDY HARMONY
36
NEWTON
22
FINAL

FORT BEND MARSHALL
21
PORT NECHES GROVE
29
FINAL

CC FLOUR BLUFF
43
LIBERTY HILL
63
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

TYLER CHAPEL HILL
24
KILGORE
21
FINAL

COOPER
13
TIMPSON
34
FINAL

REFUGIO
27
SHINER
21
FINAL      RATTLER STADIUM

POTH
12
EL MATON TIDEHAVEN
6
FINAL      BOBCAT STADIUM, TEXAS STATE

CC CALALLEN
19
BOERNE
49
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

WIMBERLEY
49
LAGO VISTA
30
FINAL      HUTTO

SMITHSON VALLEY
21
COLLEGE STATION
26
FINAL      THE PFIELD

AUSTIN WESTLAKE
47
BRENNAN
7
FINAL      ALAMODOME

