BGC High School Football Playoffs Week 4 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for week four of high school football playoffs - December 1, 2, and 3 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME EDNA 40 LLANO 21 FINAL RATTLER STADIUM

CUERO 58 SILSBEE 56 F/3OT

BIG SANDY HARMONY 36 NEWTON 22 FINAL

FORT BEND MARSHALL 21 PORT NECHES GROVE 29 FINAL

CC FLOUR BLUFF 43 LIBERTY HILL 63 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

TYLER CHAPEL HILL 24 KILGORE 21 FINAL

COOPER 13 TIMPSON 34 FINAL

REFUGIO 27 SHINER 21 FINAL RATTLER STADIUM

POTH 12 EL MATON TIDEHAVEN 6 FINAL BOBCAT STADIUM, TEXAS STATE

CC CALALLEN 19 BOERNE 49 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

WIMBERLEY 49 LAGO VISTA 30 FINAL HUTTO

SMITHSON VALLEY 21 COLLEGE STATION 26 FINAL THE PFIELD

AUSTIN WESTLAKE 47 BRENNAN 7 FINAL ALAMODOME



