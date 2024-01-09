60º
7 local nominations for McDonald’s All American

The 47th annual McDonald’s All American Games will take place in Houston and seven players from the San Antonio area have been nominated.

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Clark's Arianna Roberson scores 24 points in UIL Class 6A State Championship, named MVP

One of the biggest honors for a high school athlete is getting to say that you were so good, that you made the McDonald’s All American team. Texas has the most nominations in the entire country with 69 players. Seven San Antonio area basketball players have been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All American Games this April in Houston. Here is the list of those players:

BOYS:

  • Josiah McDonald, Southwest High School
  • John’Avahn Jackson Seguin High School
  • GIRLS:
  • Lena Newby, Cibolo Steele High School
  • Mia Hammonds, Cibolo Steele High School
  • Rian Forestier, Brandeis High School
  • Arianna Roberson, Clark High School
  • Kamryn Griffin, Clark High School
  • Natalie Huff, Clark High School
  • Kalysta Martin, Providence Catholic School

The final 48 players will be announced later this month.

