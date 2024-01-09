7 local nominations for McDonald’s All American

One of the biggest honors for a high school athlete is getting to say that you were so good, that you made the McDonald’s All American team. Texas has the most nominations in the entire country with 69 players. Seven San Antonio area basketball players have been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All American Games this April in Houston. Here is the list of those players:

BOYS:

Josiah McDonald, Southwest High School

John’Avahn Jackson Seguin High School

GIRLS:

Lena Newby, Cibolo Steele High School

Mia Hammonds, Cibolo Steele High School

Rian Forestier, Brandeis High School

Arianna Roberson, Clark High School

Kamryn Griffin, Clark High School

Natalie Huff, Clark High School

Kalysta Martin, Providence Catholic School

The final 48 players will be announced later this month.