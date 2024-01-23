Clark’s Arianna Roberson named McDonald’s All American

SAN ANTONIO – One of the best basketball players to come out of Clark High School just received another huge honor.

Arianna Roberson was named to the 2024 McDonald’s All American roster.

The rosters for the East and West teams were announced on social media.

Nine local players were nominated to make the McDonald’s All American teams but Roberson is one of two players from the state of Texas to make the girls’ roster.

Girls McDonald’s All American Roster just dropped 🚨 @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/V51VrSsI0n — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 23, 2024

Roberson plans to attend Duke University next season to play for the Blue Devils, who gave her a shoutout on their social media pages after the rosters were announced.

BURGER GIRL. Ari Roberson named 2024 McDonald’s All-American 🍔😈 pic.twitter.com/69s9OWe9Rp — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) January 23, 2024

Roberson still has five more regular season games before she and her Clark teammates look to defend their 6A State Championship in the UIL Playoffs.

