Clark’s Arianna Roberson named McDonald’s All American

Member of defending 6A state champion will play at Duke next year

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Clark's Arianna Roberson scores 24 points in UIL Class 6A State Championship, named MVP

SAN ANTONIO – One of the best basketball players to come out of Clark High School just received another huge honor.

Arianna Roberson was named to the 2024 McDonald’s All American roster.

The rosters for the East and West teams were announced on social media.

Nine local players were nominated to make the McDonald’s All American teams but Roberson is one of two players from the state of Texas to make the girls’ roster.

Roberson plans to attend Duke University next season to play for the Blue Devils, who gave her a shoutout on their social media pages after the rosters were announced.

Roberson still has five more regular season games before she and her Clark teammates look to defend their 6A State Championship in the UIL Playoffs.

