Historic night for Lytle girls’ basketball program

Sometimes historic moments can align on the same day, and for Lytle girls basketball, Head Coach Lori Wilson and star guard Calyssa Sevier shared a historic evening on the court.

In a lopsided 94-17 win for the Lytle girls basketball team against Dilley, Sevier scored her 3,000th career point and Coach Wilson got her 200th career win.

HISTORIC night for the @LytleBasketball program as Calyssa Sevier scored her 3,000th career point and Head Coach Lori Wilson got her 200th career win as the Pirates beat Dilley, 94-17. You’ll hear from Calyssa and Coach Wilson tonight on @ksatnews 🏀🏴‍☠️ @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/cIh1Q5Z1iQ — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) January 31, 2024

After the historic win, KSAT asked Sevier and Wilson how special it was to surpass their milestones on the same night.

“It feels really good because not a lot of people can do it, but the fact that I was blessed to do it, it feels really good,” said Sevier.

“The last four years is when I’ve gotten my 2nd 100th, so I told those seniors about 15 games back how many I needed, and Calyssa looked at me, and she said we got you, coach,” said Coach Wilson. “But for it to be on the same night, it’s just so special. It’s like the best ever for our community.”

With the win, Lytle stays unblemished in District 28-3A play. The Pirates next face Hondo on Friday before closing out the regular season against Crystal City on February 6.

