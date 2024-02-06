Early losses help keep Clark girls basketball humble this season

SAN ANTONIO – Coming into the 2023-2024 high school basketball season, the Clark girl’s basketball team knew things would be a little different after winning the 6A State Championship. Losing key pieces to graduation was inevitable and younger players stepped up in their absence as the Cougars won District 28 for the 6th straight year. But early losses to Mansfield Timberview and Brandies helped humble the team and added extra motivation to defend their state crown.

“We had the loss against Brandies, we needed that one to help keep ourselves like humble and like this is gonna be hard again we need to be back where we were,” said senior point guard Natalie Huff.

“Those early losses taught us lessons early on,” said senior center Arianna Roberson. “We’d rather like lose earlier than later so, keeping that in the back of our minds using that as motivation so we don’t feel that way again. That’s what Natalie said I would agree with her on that.”

“Early on when we lost in that tournament like, it was a good like switch that we had to flip real quick so we can get back into our winning mindset and just like fix the little things that cost us that loss,” said senior forward Kamryn Griffin. “That loss like is in our brains so we knew the little things for fix on later in the games.”

The Cougars have a 28-2 record going into the final regular season game against Roosevelt. 6A basketball playoffs begin on Feb. 12 and KSAT’s Sports Team will have continued coverage of this Clark team that is hungry to hang another state championship banner at the end of the tournament.

