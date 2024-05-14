Kenedy boys baseball again lands in Class 2A regional quarterfinals

The Kenedy Lions are back in the UIL Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals.

Kenedy will face the Flatonia Bulldogs after beating Schulenberg to advance.

The best-of-three series will be played at Wimberley High School.

Game 1: Thursday, May 16, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 17, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 18, 2:00 p.m. if necessary.

Head coach Gualberto Gonzalez is in his third year with Kenedy, and he’s led them to at least the third round in each of his three years.

Gonzalez said his team is scrappy and that they play for each other.

