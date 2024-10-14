Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Best of BGC: Week 7

Check out who made the best plays in week 7 of the high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Instant Replay, Best of BGC
Best of BGC - Big Game Coverage (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Each week high school football players make big plays, working hard to get their team to walk away with a win. And each week KSAT 12 photographers are there to capture all the action.

You can see who made the best plays in the Best of Big Game Coverage every Sunday night on Instant Replay starting at 11 p.m. If you have a play you would like to be featured, send it to sports@ksat.com.

More BGC Coverage from Week 7:

12′s Top 12 Rankings

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Daniel Villanueva headshot

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos