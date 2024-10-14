12′s Top 12: Week 8 BGC Rankings

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Taft 5-1 11. Jay 6-0 10. East Central 5-2 9. Smithson Valley 4-2 8. Harlan 5-1 7. Johnson 5-1 6. New Braunfels 5-1 5. Brennan 5-1 4. Southwest 6-0 3. Alamo Heights 7-0 2. Pieper 6-0 1. Steele 6-1

SUB 5A

Rank: Record: 12. La Vernia 4-2 11. Bandera 5-2 10. Crystal City 5-1 9. Devine 5-2 8. Randolph 6-1 7. Somerset 5-1 6. Canyon Lake 5-2 5. Dilley 5-1 4. Lytle 5-1 3. Holy Cross 7-0 2. Poth 6-0 1. Davenport 6-1

