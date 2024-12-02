Skip to main content
Best of BGC: Week 14

Best of BGC: Week 14

Check out who made the best plays in Week 14 of the high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Each week high school football players make big plays, working hard to get their team to walk away with a win. And each week KSAT 12 photographers are there to capture all the action.

You can see who made the best plays in the Best of Big Game Coverage every Sunday night on Instant Replay starting at 11 p.m. If you have a play you would like to be featured, send it to sports@ksat.com.

More BGC from Week 14:

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

KSAT DEALS