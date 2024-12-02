12’s Top 12: Week 15

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12’s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank: Record: 12. New Braunfels 9-4 11. NB Canyon 8-5 10. East Central 9-4 9. Johnson 10-2 8. Brennan 10-2 7. Pieper 11-1 6. Southwest 12-1 5. Alamo Heights 12-1 4. Steele 11-2 3. Boerne 10-3 2. Smithson Valley 11-2 1. Harlan 12-1

SUB 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Cole 7-5 11. Cotulla 8-4 10. Falls City 8-4 9. Canyon Lake 8-4 8. Antonian 8-3 7. Dilley 9-3 6. Somerset 9-3 5. Davenport 10-2 4. Randolph 10-3 3. Poth 12-1 2. La Vernia 10-3 1. Holy Cross 13-0

