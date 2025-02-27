Antonian boys’ and girls’ basketball teams poised for state semifinal appearances

Skip to main content
WACO, Texas – The Antonian College Preparatory High School girls' basketball team is preparing for a huge matchup against Concordia Lutheran in the TAPPS Class 6A final four.

The Apaches are making their second straight appearance in the state semifinals and are aiming to win their first state title since 1995.

Last year, the team faced a tough loss in this round, 44-43, against Dallas Bishop Lynch. This time, the Apaches are determined and focused on advancing further in the tournament.

Winners of 10 games in a row, Antonian will play Concordia Lutheran on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Waco. The winner will face Plano Prestonwood or Argyle Liberty in the final at 4 p.m. Friday.

On the boys' side of the bracket, Antonian is gearing up for the TAPPS Class 6A final four, hoping to capture their first state championship since 2021.

Riding a modest four-game win streak, the Apaches boast an impressive 34-6 record this season. To advance to the title game, Antonian must defeat Austin St. Michael, which has beaten them twice during the regular season. The team is focused and ready for the challenge ahead.

The Antonian boys will battle Austin St. Michael at 8 p.m. Friday in Waco. The winner will play Dallas Parish Episcopal or Plano Prestonwood in the final at 4 p.m. Saturday.

