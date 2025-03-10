Southwest boys soccer motivated by loss, fueled by family

SAN ANTONIO – After losing in the 5A regional semifinal round of last year’s playoff, the Southwest boys' soccer team have used that as motivation for their 19-1 season.

“We were all there to feel the pain of the loss, and I think that has been just a motivator, really keeps us together because that mutual pain has really bonded us,” said sophomore defender Samuel Plascencia.

Despite seeming a bit hung up on last year’s loss, Head Coach Juan Romero said the team has come in ready to work.

The Dragons are one of the best soccer teams in the San Antonio area and one of the top 20 teams in Texas, according to the latest MaxPreps rankings.

Senior midfielder Rayan Plascencia said that while the team was pretty good last year, the way they play this year is on “another level.”

“The commitment, I feel like we’re more locked in this year, we’re most focused on the goal,” said senior striker Cesar Angel.

A lot of teams say they have a family bond and their camaraderie is strong, but the Dragons actually have multiple family members on the roster.

“I have a few cousins (on the team) and we’ve been playing with each other since we were five or six,” Samuel Plascencia said.

While they have fun with each other, Rayan Plascencia said the teammates also know the importance of playing seriously.

“I think the team is looking forward to making that final game, to be able to get over the fourth-round hump and just make history in this school,” he said.

The Dragons have a final regular season game against McCollum before looking to make a run to the state finals.

