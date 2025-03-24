McCollum’s Jeremiah Zurita’s special message behind his shoes at All-Star Game

McCollum's Jeremiah Zurita (middle) shares a moment with his fellow San Antonio Sports All-Star after Team White beat Team Blue on March 23, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – When thinking about what to wear on your feet for a basketball game, the pressure is high to not only look good but also let what you wear represent your style.

For McCollum senior guard Jeremiah Zurita, he wanted to pay homage to his basketball career by wearing two different colored shoes.

Fun story from today’s @SA_Sports #AllStarBasketball game, McCollum’s

Jeremiah Zurita who wore one shoe (blue devils logo) for his first AAU team and the McCollum one where he’s finishing his career, paying homage to his basketball journey. 🤠🏀 @Mc_Cowboys @jeremiahz03_ pic.twitter.com/Rqjl6fcxwy — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) March 24, 2025

On his left foot, a blue and white shoe with a Blue Devils logo representing his first AAU team. On his right foot, a shoe decorated with his McCollum high school colors and logo, where his career ended.

When asked why the two shoes were different, Zurita told KSAT that he wanted one foot to represent where his basketball career began and one where it’s ending, for now.

Zurita and the 1A-5A Team White beat Team Blue in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball game.

