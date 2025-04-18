Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Kennedy’s Landon Miller signs with Texas Lutheran University for cross country and track

Landon Miller says he plans to major in Kinesiology

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Kennedy High School, Kennedy Rockets, Texas Lutheran University

SAN ANTONIO – Kennedy High School held a signing ceremony Thursday for senior student-athlete Landon Miller.

Miller committed to Texas Lutheran University in Seguin to continue his education and run cross country and track for the Bulldogs.

Miller has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has donated countless hours to the West Side community.

Throughout the school year and summer, he has donated his landscaping services to the elderly in that area free of charge.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS