Kennedy’s Landon Miller signs with Texas Lutheran University for cross country and track

SAN ANTONIO – Kennedy High School held a signing ceremony Thursday for senior student-athlete Landon Miller.

Miller committed to Texas Lutheran University in Seguin to continue his education and run cross country and track for the Bulldogs.

Miller has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, and has donated countless hours to the West Side community.

Throughout the school year and summer, he has donated his landscaping services to the elderly in that area free of charge.

