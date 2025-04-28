Smithson Valley celebrates historic 2024 state football championship with ring ceremony

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Smithson Valley football team was presented with their championship rings, commemorating their 2024 UIL Class 5A-Division I State Football Championship victory.

The ceremony was a moment of triumph for a team that had waited its entire program history for its first state title, a milestone made even more significant by the legendary 32-year tenure of head coach Larry Hill.

“Well, it’s a very emotional day for our players, our coaches, our community, and for me, personally, this has been a long time coming,” said Hill. “It’s very difficult to achieve. And now that the rings are actually here, it’s an exciting day.”

The Rangers’ journey to the 2024 championship was a testament to perseverance.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” added Hill. “To have it, to be a part of that, is something they never take away from you. The ring symbolizes that, you know, we laugh about it all the time — you go and get old, fat, and lose your hair, and no one’s ever going to know you’re a state champion football player by looking at you anymore. But you pull that ring out and there’s proof, and it’ll be with you the rest of your life.”

Over the decades, Smithson Valley amassed an impressive resume, including dozens of bi-district championships, region titles, and state appearances.

The program reached the state finals four times prior to 2024, each time falling short of the ultimate prize. But on December 21, 2024, the Rangers finally broke through, defeating Highland Park 32-20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to claim the school’s first football state championship.

