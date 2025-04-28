Skip to main content
Smithson Valley celebrates historic 2024 state football championship with ring ceremony

“It’s a very emotional day for for our players, our coaches, our community and for me personally—this has been a long time coming," says Hill

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Smithson Valley High School, Smithson Valley, High School Football

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Smithson Valley football team was presented with their championship rings, commemorating their 2024 UIL Class 5A-Division I State Football Championship victory.

The ceremony was a moment of triumph for a team that had waited its entire program history for its first state title, a milestone made even more significant by the legendary 32-year tenure of head coach Larry Hill.

“Well, it’s a very emotional day for our players, our coaches, our community, and for me, personally, this has been a long time coming,” said Hill. “It’s very difficult to achieve. And now that the rings are actually here, it’s an exciting day.”

The Rangers’ journey to the 2024 championship was a testament to perseverance.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” added Hill. “To have it, to be a part of that, is something they never take away from you. The ring symbolizes that, you know, we laugh about it all the time — you go and get old, fat, and lose your hair, and no one’s ever going to know you’re a state champion football player by looking at you anymore. But you pull that ring out and there’s proof, and it’ll be with you the rest of your life.”

Over the decades, Smithson Valley amassed an impressive resume, including dozens of bi-district championships, region titles, and state appearances.

The program reached the state finals four times prior to 2024, each time falling short of the ultimate prize. But on December 21, 2024, the Rangers finally broke through, defeating Highland Park 32-20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to claim the school’s first football state championship.

Read more reporting and watch highlights on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

Mark Mendez headshot

