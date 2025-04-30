Burbank’s sizzling bats power softball team to first second-round playoff appearance since 2009

SAN ANTONIO – The Burbank softball team (20-4) took the difficult road but emerged victorious in their best-of-three first-round playoff series against MacArthur in the Class 5A-DII tournament.

The win marks the Bulldogs’ deepest playoff run since 2009 — where Burbank set a program mark reaching round three.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

“Chemistry extremely high,” said Burbank senior third baseman and pitcher Abigale Serafin. “We’re a very senior-based team. I think our chemistry is just so high, I think our bond is just so special.”

Burbank’s bats were on fire in game one where they defeated the Brahmas 14-2 before dropping game two 10-8 in a surprising lack of execution by the Bulldogs.

“The group of girls that I have right now, they’re very determined,” said Burbank softball head coach Juan Guerrero III. “Their work ethic is great. We have a tough game ahead of us against Rouse. They’re a pretty solid squad, but I think these girls could do it. They’re hitting really well right now and that’s the name of the game right now.”

However, in game three, Burbank went back to the basics and proved victorious 6-4 — setting up a second-round date with Rouse beginning May 3.

With their potent offense and renewed sense of purpose, Burbank is hoping to reach and even surpass the 2009’s squad’s historic playoff run.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.