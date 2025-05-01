D’Hanis head football coach Troy Langfeld dies, district says

D'HANIS, Texas – D’Hanis’ head football coach, Troy Langfeld, has died, according to a letter posted on Facebook by the district’s superintendent.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the sad news of the passing of Troy Langfeld, a teacher and coach at D’Hanis ISD. Throughout his career at D’Hanis, Troy taught business classes and coached high school football and baseball,” said Superintendent Brian Thompson.

Langfeld appeared as the head coach for the Cowboys for 19 seasons, dating back to the 2006 high school football season. Throughout his tenure, he compiled an overall record of 132-76.

The D’Hanis ISD sports banquet, initially scheduled for Wednesday night, has been canceled.

Thompson encouraged students and staff to seek counseling if they need it.

Students can receive counseling in the library during school hours, Thompson said.

