Smithson Valley softball team advances to third round with win over South San Antonio

The Rangers secured a 5-3 victory

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Long Creek High School – Elimination games are never easy, especially after a day of strategizing against an opponent.

On Thursday night, the Smithson Valley softball team won the first game of its three-game area round series against South San Antonio High School and was scheduled to play game two on Friday night.

However, rain and hail in the area postponed the game to Saturday afternoon at Long Creek High School’s turf field.

The Rangers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Bianca Shoquist drilled a three-run homer over the left field wall. Her teammates added two more runs, extending the lead to 5-0 in just three innings.

Although the Bobcats narrowed the gap to two runs, Smithson Valley secured a 5-3 victory.

With this win, the Rangers advanced to the third consecutive season’s third round.

The KSAT Sports Team will continue to keep you updated on the Rangers’ next matchup.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

