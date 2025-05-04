Smithson Valley softball team advances to third round with win over South San Antonio

Long Creek High School – Elimination games are never easy, especially after a day of strategizing against an opponent.

On Thursday night, the Smithson Valley softball team won the first game of its three-game area round series against South San Antonio High School and was scheduled to play game two on Friday night.

However, rain and hail in the area postponed the game to Saturday afternoon at Long Creek High School’s turf field.

BEAUTIFUL day for some playoff softball as @SouthSanSB & @SVRANGERSB clash in the Area Round. Smithson Valley took game one so South San will need to win game two to force a win or go home game three! Don’t miss all the actions on @ksatnews at 10 p.m. 🥎🏆 @KsatSportsNow pic.twitter.com/rzgTEakL7f — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 3, 2025

The Rangers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Bianca Shoquist drilled a three-run homer over the left field wall. Her teammates added two more runs, extending the lead to 5-0 in just three innings.

Although the Bobcats narrowed the gap to two runs, Smithson Valley secured a 5-3 victory.

With this win, the Rangers advanced to the third consecutive season’s third round.

