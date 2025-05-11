Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Central Catholic chases repeat in third state tournament appearance in last 4 seasons

On Monday, the Buttons will take on Houston St. Pius X in the TAPPS Division I state semifinal

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Central Catholic, KSAT Sports Now, Sports

The Central Catholic High School baseball team, fresh off their 2024 TAPPS Division I state championship, is back in the state tournament for the third time in four seasons.

“It’s crazy,” said Buttons junior first baseman and pitcher Matthew McClenan. “It’s everything. We’ve been working since the fall, and we’ve just been grinding every single day, just working to get back here. It’s just a blessing.”

Central Catholic senior third baseman and pitcher JD Amescua said the team is like a “brotherhood.”

“We all come together, we grow as a team, get strong and we just compete,” Amescua said. “We fight together.”

The Buttons, who celebrated their first state title in 40 years last year, are now on a mission to repeat and lay the foundation for a dynasty in TAPPS.

“Going back just means everything,” Buttons junior catcher Ricardo Ramirez said. “We put in all this work and especially just having last year — a great performance — looking to take it again and two-peat this.”

On Monday, the Buttons will take on Houston St. Pius X in the TAPPS Division I state semifinal at the University of Texas at Arlington’s Clay Gould Ballpark, with a berth in the championship game on the line.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS