Antonian softball’s state tournament send-off filled with support

SAN ANTONIO – The Antonian softball team is off to state.

The Apaches are playing the TAPPS Division 1 State Semifinal game on Monday morning against St. Agnes Academy, and we were there for their send-off on campus on Sunday afternoon.

When speaking with Antonian players Arianna Medina, Analicia Guerrero and Head Coach Johnny Villanueva, they all shared how special it would be to win a state title for the leaders in their senior class.

“I just want to make them proud at the end of the day, and I want to do my job to help them finish their year off and send them with a ring on their finger and just a bunch of joy and love and laughter,” Guerrero said.

“It’s very special to me, it makes me feel like, one, I’m a part of the team, also the fact that I get to be here and help these girls win, hopefully win, not just for me but for all of them,” Medina said. “I care so much for them, and I want us to go far.”

“Just enjoy it and embrace it because it’s not every day that you get the opportunity to play in a state championship or a state semifinal,” Villanueva said. “Enjoy the memories, you know, cause high school goes by fast, but you know, just the total leadership and the everyday grind, the smiles on their faces, we’ll definitely miss that.”

First pitch for the Apache’s TAPPS Division 1 State Semifinal game is at 10:30 a.m. at UT Arlington’s Allan Saxe Softball Field.

