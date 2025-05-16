Sinton edges out Navarro Panthers in thrilling 14-13 Game 1 playoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Sinton Pirates pulled off a dramatic 14-13 victory over the Navarro Panthers in a high-scoring Game 1 of the Class 4A-DII third-round playoff series at Whataburger Field.

The Panthers struck first in the second inning when Noah Rosas hammered a deep fly ball to left field for a ground-rule double, allowing Elijah Farley to jog home and give Navarro an early 1-0 lead.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

By the third inning, Navarro took command. Matthew Villanueva ripped a hard grounder to center, and Ashton Wilkinson capitalized, sliding home to help push the Panthers’ lead to 4-0.

Despite Navarro’s early momentum, Sinton battled back, turning the game into a seesaw affair.

The decisive moment came at the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded. Dylan Arriaga drew a crucial walk, allowing Kash Wood to score the game-winning run, sealing Sinton’s 14-13 comeback victory.

The two teams will face off again in Game 2, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at Wolff Stadium.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.