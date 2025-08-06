Poth Pirates enter 2025 season with state title aspirations

The Poth Pirates, reigning kings of District 15-3A-DII, hold one of the most impressive active winning streaks in Texas high school football, remaining undefeated in district play since 2016.

On Monday, the Pirates took the field for their first practice of the season, determined to build on their legacy and capture a state championship.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves — deep playoff runs every year,” Poth senior receiver and defensive back Jacob Clark said. “Everybody knows in the state that we’re one of the top dogs.”

Last season, Poth’s only loss came in the regional semifinals. Otherwise, the Pirates were perfect, extending their district dominance.

The program’s sustained excellence stems from humility and never underestimating an opponent.

“We feel really good about it,” Major Luna, Poth senior quarterback, said. “They’re scaring us too, because we got we got to show up and show out for the community and our team.”

Poth senior center Brady McClure said the team carries “a lot of pride” in what they do.

“We don’t want to be that class to lose that streak and break all the work that these classes have done for nine years now,” McClure said. “We don’t want to be the ones to lose that.”

The senior class has played a key role in ensuring Poth competes deep into the playoffs each year, often playing into Thanksgiving.

“I think the coaches are really good coaches,” Poth senior receiver and defensive back Antonio DeHoyos said. “They say our opponents are nameless, faceless, and just treat everyone the same.”

Poth will open its 2025 season at home on Aug. 29 against non-district opponent Jourdanton.

With a state championship as the ultimate goal, the Pirates aim to prove they are not just district kings, but contenders for Texas high school football’s top prize.

