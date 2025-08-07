La Vernia football aims to build on historic 2024 redemption arc

LA VERNIA, Texas – The La Vernia Bears hit the gridiron on Monday for their first practice ahead of the 2025 high school football season, aiming to build on their deepest playoff run in program history.

Last year, the Bears reached the Class 4A Division II state semifinals, where they fell to Kilgore 38-13.

That, however, was after the program secured postseason victories over Calhoun and Bay City, reversing earlier District 15-4A-DII losses.

Winning when it mattered most was an important lesson for the Bears.

“I think that that adversity is kind of what propelled us to be able to make a run like we did,” said Null. “A lot of these kids here saw that and they understand that Rome is not built in a day—it takes time and it takes work and effort.”

Bears’ senior outside linebacker Vincent Capparelli recalled the momentum shift that led to La Vernia’s historic season.

“We had lost to two district opponents last year,” said Capparelli. “Coming off that October again, we were really hot. We just felt really good. Then, we just ran to the playoffs. We stayed together as a team, but this year we have a lot of new guys coming up that will, hopefully, fill the positions we lost.”

Bryar Crane, senior inside linebacker, will tell you team unity and trust in coaching drove La Vernia to their impressive 11-4 record in 2024.

Senior inside linebacker Bryan Crane highlighted their strength. “I think what we learned as a team is when we got to stick together,” said Crane. “And then two, we got to trust our coaches. If you don’t trust your coaches, you’re going to get nowhere. But as a team, you got to stay together because, together you’re one, but apart you’re nothing.”

The Bears open their season at home against San Antonio Burbank at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, at Bear Stadium..

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.