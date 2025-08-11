SAISD Hall of Fame celebrates Class of 2025 sports inductees

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) has produced an extremely talented legacy of athletes and coaches who have been recognized year after year with a Hall of Fame induction.

Over at the Alamo Convocation Center over the weekend, the 2025 class of the SAISD was inducted into the Hall of Fame in front of friends and family.

Below is the list of inductees for the Class of 2025:

Ray Davis - Sam Houston High School, Class of 1983, basketball

Willie Hall - Former Brackenridge High School football coach

Weldon Humble - (posthumously), Brackenridge High School, Class of 1940, football

Guido Merkens - Edison High School, Class of 1973, football

Sharon Neugebauer-Shepard - Jefferson High School, Class of 1981, volleyball

Lanier High School - 2000 & 2001 basketball teams

KSAT had the opportunity to speak with two legendary coaches, Willie Hall and Rudy Bernal, former head boys basketball coach at Lanier, about what this moment means to them.

“It’s a very special day, I didn’t know if I would make it, but I’ve been looking forward to this ever since I retired,” said Coach Hall.

Did Coach Hall ever think he would be inducted into the SAISD Hall of Fame?

“I was hoping I would be one day, everybody hopes for the best, but I’m here so I’m believing it,” Coach Hall said.

As for Coach Bernal, he couldn’t have been prouder of his 2000 and 2001 Lanier boys basketball teams, who made it to state in back-to-back seasons.

“So I got the call, I guess, in May that the guys were gonna be honored, so, man, very happy, very happy for these guys,” said Coach Bernal. “They did a lot to earn their place in this hall of honor, and so I couldn’t be more happy for these guys. They hold a special place in my heart.”

